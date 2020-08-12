1/1
Becky Jean (Cooke) Davis
1973 - 2020
Idalou- Becky Jean Cooke Davis passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 47. Becky was born on June 13, 1973, in Lubbock, Texas, the daughter of Tommy and Norma Cooke. She graduated from Idalou High School in 1991 and received her BBA in Marketing from Texas Tech University in 1994. She owned Razzle Dazzle children's boutique in Lubbock, and later worked as a bookkeeper for her family.

Becky was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.

Most of all she loved the greatest blessings in her life, her children, Libby and Austin. Her greatest joy was spending time with them continuously supporting their many activities and sporting events, as well as volunteering her time and support to the school and community.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lubbock, Junior League of Lubbock, Junior Lubbock Women's Club, Lubbock Symphony Guild, and the Texas Tech Alumni Association.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Elizabeth (Libby) Jean Davis and Austin Lee Davis, both of Idalou; loving companion Bryan Baker of Sudan, parents, Thomas Lee and Norma Jean Cooke of Idalou; her sisters and their husbands, LeAnne and Bryce Morrow of Prosper, and Jennifer and Jonathan Cottrell of Lubbock; her nieces and nephew, Mia and Ben Morrow and Kaylee and Annalee Cottrell.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Annie Lee Cone Cooke and Clarence and Jean DeBord.

When you think of Becky, celebrate the good memories that you have, and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Lubbock, 1411 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Becky Davis to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Lubbock and Caring Hearts Home Care.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

