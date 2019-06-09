|
|
Lubbock- Belinda Rojo Carrillo, 71 of Irving, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Northgate Plaza Rehab. Rosary will be 7 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services will be 11 am, June 15th, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church (102 N Avenue P, 79401) with Rev Raymundo Manriquez officiating and Deacon Santos Chavez Jr assisting. She was born on October 31, 1947 in Alpine TX to the late Julio and Paula Rojo. She is preceded in death by husband, Israel Carrillo, of Midland; brothers Antonio S Rodriguez and George L Rojo; and sister Lucy (Joe) Pino. Belinda is survived by her sons Robert (Julie) Rojo and Mario Rojo, all of Irving; grandchildren Jonathan and Justice Rojo; great grandchild Jaden Rojo; sisters Julieta (Luis) Hignojos, Dora Rodriguez and Elodia Rojo of Lubbock; and many nephews and nieces. Belinda enjoyed making everyone laugh, loved her novelas and Facebook. She worked as a dry cleaner and later as a housekeeper.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019