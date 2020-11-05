Lubbock- 59 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Belva was born August 23, 1961, to Dave, Jr. and Gloria Thomas Bailey. Belva graduated from Dunbar High School in 1980 and she pursued a career with Caprock Home Health Service. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Sammy Green; son, Tyrell Bailey; daughter, Stephanie Owens; four grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Kay (Garrett), Glenda Bailey, and Sandra Bailey; one brother, Dave, II (Jerri) Bailey; special friend, Rose Mary Pickrell; a host of other relatives and friends.