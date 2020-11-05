1/1
Belva Gail "Nana" (Bailey) Green
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 59 passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Belva was born August 23, 1961, to Dave, Jr. and Gloria Thomas Bailey. Belva graduated from Dunbar High School in 1980 and she pursued a career with Caprock Home Health Service. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Sammy Green; son, Tyrell Bailey; daughter, Stephanie Owens; four grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Kay (Garrett), Glenda Bailey, and Sandra Bailey; one brother, Dave, II (Jerri) Bailey; special friend, Rose Mary Pickrell; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved