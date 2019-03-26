Home

Belva Linda Waller Obituary
Lubbock- Belva Linda Waller, 73 of Lubbock passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born October 10, 1945 to Ross Bernell and Ida Annie (Harrison) Hughes in Big Springs. Belva graduated from Big Springs. She moved many times throughout her life but always came back to West Texas. Belva worked as an event coordinator for hotels and most recently at the Texas Tech Student Union Building. She was a member of the original Cowboy Church of the South Plains.

Belva is survived by her daughter, Mary Endicott and her son, Tyler Endicott; grandchildren, Chris McGuiness and wife Samantha, Kelly McGuiness Rains and husband Tommy, Megan McGuiness, and Twila Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Justice McGuiness and Bailey McKenzie; step children, Linda Abney, Lynne Ray Abney, and Mark Abney; step grandchildren, Tabitha Abney and James Abney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lee McGuiness; and step son, Wesley Abney.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
