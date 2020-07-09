Lubbock- Benito Rangel Aguilar, 81, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1939 in Waelder, Texas to Jose and Rosemary(Rangel) Aguilar. Benito married Maria Aguilar, on September 16, 1962. He worked as a car salesman for many yearsHe was a member of Church on the RockBenito is survived by his wife, Maria; children, Minerva Bonin (Michael), David Aguilar (Gayla), Irene Munoz (Michael), Lorrie Alvarado(Paul), Angelique Aguilar and Benjamin Aguilar; brothers, Tom Aguilar and Viviano Aguilar; sisters, Mercedes Cantu, Sandy Rosales, Vera Ramirez, Gloria Ortega and Belen Aguilar; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, one son and 4 grandchildren.Visitation will be held at Combest Family Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 10 from 9AM until 6PM with family receiving friends from 3:30 PM until 6 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. In respect to the family, all guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks.