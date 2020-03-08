|
Lubbock- Benjamin Branch, 45, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away March 4, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1974 in Dorohoi - Romania to Teofil Branch and Theodora Istrate Branch. He married Jennifer Brothers on May 22, 1999 in Idalou, Texas. Benjamin was an outdoors man and enjoyed being out in the mountains camping. Those who knew him knew how much he loved his cigars. Benjamin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Benjamin is survived by his wife Jennifer of Lubbock, his son Ezekiel, his parents, three brothers; Simon Branch and wife Beth, Stefan Branch, and Samuel Branch and wife Jamila, and his two sisters; Simona Tumulty and husband Keith, and Becky Ortega and husband Stacey; 8 nephews and 3 nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday March 9, 2020 at 12th Street Church of Christ, 1001 12th Street, Shallowater, Texas 79363 under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ralls, TX.
On-line condolence may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020