Kalamazoo, MI- Benjamin K. Johnson (Ben) passed away in Kalamazoo, Michigan on July 23, 2019. Ben was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 19, 1980. He graduated from Coronado High School, obtained an Associate's Degree from Universal Technical Institute in Houston and a Bachelor's of Finance from Lubbock Christian University.
Ben will always be remembered for his joy, laughter, humor and loving nature. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Connie and Nona Johnson; sister Julie Hodges; brother Jared Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews who all adored him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Natica Denise Warlick and grandparents, Corene and Cecil Johnson.
Ben was always there for his family and friends during difficult times and was not shy about being honest and blunt, so we won't be either. Ben took his own life in an effort to stop his pain and in sharing this, we hope that others will seek an alternative way to work through their pain and know that no matter what, there are people out there who love them and would do anything to help them in a time of need. Mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, etc, are deadly diseases and no one should suffer in silence or alone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org).
