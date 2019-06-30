|
|
Lubbock- 56, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Benjamin leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Elmira Martinez; three daughters, Jennipher Martinez, Raquel Martinez, and Amberlee Mendoza; two sons, Benjamin, Martinez, Jr. and Mathew Salinas; one sister, Sarita Ramos; two brothers, Michael Martinez and Angelo Martinez; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the directions of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019