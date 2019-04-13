|
Abernathy- Benjamin Loyd Owen Jr. passed away on April 5, 2019 in Abernathy, Tx. Benny was born December 8, 1946 in Post, Tx to Ben and Edna Owen. He grew up in Post learning carpentry work from his dad. He graduated from Post High School in 1965. In December of 1965, Benny joined the United States Army. In early 1966 he was sent to Vietnam where he served his country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a a Bronze Star. After 2 tours in Vietnam, he returned to Post and soon married Sherry Gist.
Benny was very talented and used his talent to give back to Post. He painted several antelopes for the school-one is still displayed in the high school gym. Later he and Sherry started The Buffalo Gourd Factory painting one of a kind gourd ornaments.
Benny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherry (Gist) Owen and their children: Jennifer Gregg of Canyon, Gentry Owen of Abernathy and Lynlee and her husband TJ Roe of Post and Marc and wife Debbie Owen of Post. Papa Benny will be remembered by his 7 grandchildren- Evan (Jordan), Cagen (Victoria), Keaton, Bailey (Wesley), Sailor, Blake and Alex. He will also be remembered by his sister Pam Hall and his brothers: Timothy and wife Trussha, Kim and wife Lu and Rodney and his wife Julie.
Memerial services were held on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 Pm at Hudman Funeral Home in Post.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to any of the following orginazations- Garza County Trailblazers, Post Art Guild or the Garza County Hisotical Museum.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019