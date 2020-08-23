Lubbock- The family of Bennie Marie McMillan will celebrate her life of 84 years at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Monterey Baptist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.