Lubbock- 72 passed away Sunday, October 5, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. and celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Bennie was born on January 1, 1948, in Colfax, La. to Bennie Nash, Jr. and Doretha Jackson Nash. He graduated from Mary E. Graham High School in 1965, and later created the Mary E. Graham website. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Bennie was employed by the Veterans Administration in Pineville, La and Lubbock, TX, until his retirement. He joined the West Texas Buffalo Soldiers group and served faithfully and honorably as a Trooper and Treasurer. In 2005, he was the founder and served as director of Inner Circle for Human Services, a non-profit for providing housing care for homeless veterans. Bennie served as a member of the Veterans Advisory Committee from November 5, 2019 to present. Bennie leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Josefina Nash; son, Mobolaji; brother, Joshua Rodgers; sister, Shirley Ellis; a host of other relatives and friends.