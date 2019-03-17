|
|
Lorenzo- Bernarda "Bennie" Mayorga passed away peacefully at her home in Lorenzo, TX on March 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind eight children, Daniel (Guadalupe) Mayorga of Dade City, FL, Marcos Mayorga of Lorenzo, TX, Estanislao Mayorga of Lorenzo, TX, Mary (Don) Reid of Lubbock, TX, Edward (Irma) Mayorga of Lubbock, TX, Stella Minor Mayorga of Lorenzo, TX, Modesto (Connie) Mayorga of Weimar, TX, Guadalupe Mayorga of Houston, TX and Cecilia (Louis) Velasquez of Houston TX. Bennie is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Mayorga, her son, Andres Mayorga, and her grandson, Jonathan Mayorga. Viewing will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at San Lorenzo Catholic Church in Lorenzo, TX. The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Lorenzo Catholic Church with interment to follow at Lorenzo Cemetery in Lorenzo, TX. under the direction of Adams Funeral Home of Lorenzo.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019