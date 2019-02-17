|
|
Lubbock- Bernice Erna Buxkemper Kahlich went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on February 15, 2019.
Rosary will be said 6:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lubbock.
She lived her life to serve our God. Bernice was born on June 24, 1926 to Edward and Louise Huebel Buxkemper. Bernice was the remaining child of Edward and Louise, she was preceded in death by her brothers Monroe, Raymond, Clinton John, and sister Margaret.
Bernice married Leonard Joseph Kahlich on April 23, 1946. Bernice spent her time raising 8 children, working in the fields, and helping with the farm animals. Bernice was preceded in death by Leonard on January 13, 1999.
Bernice sewed for her girls and continued making quilts. Her love of quilting carried on through her life, making innumerable quilts for family and friends. She belonged to the Jolly Quilter's quilt club, she was also a member of the quilt club at St. Joseph's Church. She was a member of St. Joseph's Alter Society for 44 years before moving to Lubbock, Texas where she was a member at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Bernice was also a lifetime member of the VFW women's auxiliary and Navy Construction Battalion wives.
Bernice is survived by her 8 children, Helen Potter (Jim Potter), David Kahlich (Ruth Kahlich), Wayne Kahlich (Mileen Kahlich), Linda Ross (widow Fred Ross), Susan Schwertner (Greg Schwertner), James Kahlich (Crystal Kahlich), Mary Kahlich, Gary Kahlich (Patricia Kahlich). Bernice was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Library of Legacies for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bernice Kahlich's name would be greatly appreciated. The Holy Spirit Catholic Church: 9821 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019