Lubbock- 86, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Johns Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Bernice was born July 16, 1933 in Tyler, TX to Tommie Rushing, Sr. and Lela Mae Barnes. Bernice attended public school in Tyler, Texas. She was a member of her school's choir. During her last season of wellness, she started attending St. John Baptist Church and decided to place local membership with this body of believers under the guidance of Pastor Rev. Dr. S.E. Fields. She leaves to cherish her memory; two brothers, Sherman Rushing (Ira) and Gene Autry (Florence) Rushing; one sister, Ester Foster; one son, Alex J. Howard (Ester); two daughters, Barbara F. Scott and Linda F. Craig; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, ten great, great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends; two special healthcare providers, Joseph A. Ross (grandson) and Maria Trevino.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020