Girard- Graveside services for Bernice Ray Goodall, 89, will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday March 28 at the Girard Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. He passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Kent County where he farmed, ranched and worked for the Kent County Road Department for 25 years. He was widely known for his guitar playing and entertaining with his brothers Marvin and Billy at various events in the Girard community and West Texas area. He was always cheerful and liked to cut up and have a good time. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Pat, for over 70 years. They made their home in Girard all their lives.
He is survived by his wife Pat, two children; daughter Debra King and husband Bobby of Lubbock, TX, son George Goodall and wife Pam of Spur, TX; three grandchildren, Aaron Ray Clements and wife Julie of Spur and Lubbock, TX, Candice Copelin and husband Reid of Pandhandle, TX, Colette Lane and husband Tanner of Canyon, TX; three great grandchildren Dash, Ivy, and Vivi, one sister Flo Favor of Jayton, TX.
He was preceded in death by a son Larry Joe Goodall, his parents L.R. and Cynthia Goodall, a sister Nadine Essary and two brothers Marvin (Sonny) Goodall and Billy Goodall.
The family suggest memorial donations to Spur First Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Jayton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020