Bernice Ruth Teague
1927 - 2020
Abernathy- Bernice Ruth Teague, 93 of Abernathy passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born January 23, 1927 to Robert Curn and Mary Lou (Mitchel) Grigg in Kingston, Arkansas. Bernice married Loy Eldon Teague. She worked as a hairdresser for years and owned a beauty shop in Anton. Bernice was a very religious woman and a member of the County Line Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Dwayne Teague of Abernathy; grandsons, James and Kelli Teague of Mansfield, TX, Matt and Jessica Teague of Oskaloosa, KS; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cameron, Luke, Andrew, Emma Sue.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loy Eldon Teague; her parents; and nine siblings.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with burial to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and food the family is requesting memorial donations be made to Beyond Faith Hospice or an organization of your choice.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
