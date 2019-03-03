Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Bertha Beatrice Bailey


1939 - 2019
Bertha Beatrice Bailey Obituary
Lubbock- Bertha Beatrice Bailey, our beloved Sassy "Bea" passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 25, 2019. She went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 80 years at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Bea Bailey's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
