Bertha Lou (Jones) Daniel
1930 - 2020
Roosevelt Community- Bertha Jones Daniel, age 89, died peacefully at her home on June 5, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.

Bertha is survived by her husband, James, of 70 years; and their six sons, Ronnie and his wife Sally, of Quitaque, Texas; Rick and his wife Pam of Dallas, Texas; Randy and his wife Tanja of Altus, Oklahoma; Roger and his wife Linda of Houston, Texas; Trent and his wife Mitzi of Mexia, Texas and Brent and his wife Shay of Lubbock, Texas. Bertha was born on September 27, 1930 in Pottsville (Crow Mountain), Arkansas, to parents Carl and Rhea Jones. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949 and married James Earl Daniel on September 11,1949. The couple was blessed with 6 boys, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren over the course of their 70 year marriage. Bertha was active in the Roosevelt community and First Baptist Church of Lubbock. She and James loved to travel and were able to visit all 50 states. She loved playing with her grandkids and took every opportunity to watch them play sports. There will be a Viewing on Sunday, June 7th at Sanders Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 pm. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, June 8th at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church Lubbock. A graveside service will follow at Lubbock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations can be sent to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, South Plains Food Bank.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Lubbock
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
