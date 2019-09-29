Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Mae Campbell


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Mae Campbell Obituary
Brownfield- 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Bertha was born on June 3, 1947 to Delilah and Calvin Washington. She worked for the Brownfield School System. She was a member of Faith Temple, Brownfield. She leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Tommy Lee Campbell, Sr.; four daughters, Delores (Herb) McMurry, Shauna (Lon) Gregory, Brandy (Billy) Stubblefield, and Delilah (Micheal) Kellum; two sons, Tommy, Jr. ( Mistry) Campbell, Ricky (Brittany )Campbell; five sisters, Nettie Willis, Ivanell Washington Jamie Perkins, Emora Washington, and Aretha Harrell; one brother, David Washington; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Word of Truth. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now