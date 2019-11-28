Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Bertha Wells

Bertha Wells Obituary
Lubbock- Bertha Wells passed away on Monday November 25, 2019. A celebration of her life of 85 years will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Bertha was born on June 15, 1934 in Eden, Texas to the late Tomas Rodriguez and Lasara Morales. She lived her childhood and school years in the Eden area, until 1963 when Lubbock, Texas be-came her home after being widowed from her husband Fermin Pesina. She remarried in 1967 to Thomas Wells. She retired after spending over 20 years working at the Lubbock County Court-house.

Bertha is survived by four sisters. Kathy Collins of Eden, Texas, Connie Hernandez of Lamesa, Texas, Sylvia Gutierrez of San Angelo, Texas, and Martha Aleman of Lubbock, Texas. She is also survived by three brothers. Tom Rodriguez of Lubbock, Texas, Pablo Martinez and Eddie Rodgers both of Eden, Texas.

Three children, Michael Pesina and Bonnie Quintana of Lubbock, and Thomas Edward Wells of Austin, Texas.

She was also most proud and loving of her three grandchildren. Nickolas Quintana of Dallas, and Laura Fanning and Marisa Pesina of Lubbock. And one great grandchild Jackson Scott Fanning.

Bertha's family will remember her as a loving and generous soul that loved to laugh and lived life to the fullest. She had a tremendous love for others and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
