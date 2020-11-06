Lubbock- The family of Bess Barlau will celebrate her life of 77 years at 1 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Bess passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
Bess was born on March 22, 1943, in Gorman, Texas, to A.L. and Evelyn (Trice) Underwood. She joined her family and was baptized in the Church of Christ in her hometown. In 1961 she graduated from Gorman High school as the Valedictorian where she also enjoyed playing in the Band. She met the love of her life, Danny Barlau at North Texas State University, and they were married on August 20, 1964, in Denton, Texas.
They moved to Seminole where Danny taught Industrial Arts at Seminole High school. Bess was confirmed in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in April of 1965 by Reverend A. Dean Kelm at Faith Lutheran Church in Andrews, Texas.
After two years, the couple moved to Odessa. Bess finished her degree from North Texas in 1968 and began her teaching career. During her second semester at Nimitz junior high school, Bess was moved to room G11 where she spent the next 28 years teaching English. Although they never had children of their own, Bess and Danny influenced the lives of thousands of young people in their respective classrooms.
After seventeen years, Danny left teaching and acquired his own oilfield welding business. With Bess's help and encouragement, the business was able to grow and thrive allowing them to travel all over the world with their longtime friends, Don and Judy Wilson.
Bess always had a green thumb, so after she left teaching, she pursued her passion for growing things to become a certified Master gardener. Her strength was in her knowledge of plant materials and she excelled in landscape designs using native plants.
After 54 years in Odessa, the couple was ready for a change. Danny gave Bess free reign to select their next home and she chose Lubbock. She lived here just a month short of two years.
Survivors include her husband Danny; brother, Troyat Underwood and wife Fannie; sister, Gaynelle Morgan; sister-in-law, Ruth Underwood; brother-in-law, Mark Barlau, and wife Libby; niece, Resa Lindaman and husband Jim; and nephew Teddy Underwood and wife Beth.
Bess is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, A.T. Underwood.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Braille Workers ministry at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2221 Avenue W, Lubbock, Texas 79411.