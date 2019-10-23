|
Lubbock- 66 passed away on Tuesday, October, 15, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1952 to A.L. and Doris Washington in Rotan, TX. She was graduate of Dunbar High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Doris Washington; sister, Lee Ruth Johnson; son, Willie Johnson, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019