Lubbock- Surrounded by family, Bessie Joyce Creacy entered into the beloved arms of her Savior on November 11, 2020. Joyce was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on September 17, 1932. She married her loving husband Bill on August 12, 1950 who preceded her in death on March 13, 2015. She is survived by her four children and spouses, Cynthia and George Botello of Lubbock, Becky and the late Scotty Morrow of Wisconsin, Wesley and Lisa Creacy of Lubbock, Jennifer and Mark Bledsoe of Weatherford. She is also survived by one sister, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous family and friends. She was a faithful member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church. Her legacy includes devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, friend, and caregiver for many. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is free, her memories and health are restored, and we rejoice with her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bacon Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15 from 3-4:00 p.m. If unable to attend services will be live-streamed through Bacon Heights Baptist Church Facebook page.