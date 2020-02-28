Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Slaton, TX
Bethina Price Obituary
Lubbock- 82, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 5 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Bethina was born to Enos Lockett, Sr. and Mozell Jackson on September 7, 1937 in Wichita Falls, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; five daughters, Brenda Price, Joyce Briley, Reba Price, Beverly Newman, and Reatha Ashley; two sons, Troy Lockett and Verdell Price, Jr.; one sister, Marsha Neil; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
