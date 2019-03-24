|
Georgetown- Bette Kathryn Barlow Sheffield, 94, died peacefully on March 16, 2019. Bette was raised in Canton, Texas, the youngest of three sisters. She was a graduate of Tarleton State University and Baylor University School of Nursing, where she received a RN degree. There she met a young doctor, Roy S. Sheffield, and they were married in 1947. They moved to Lubbock, Texas, where he practiced Cardiology and Internal Medicine. Bette was an avid volunteer, active in the Lubbock Women's Club, Planned Parenthood, where she served as Executive Director, and the Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Above all, she was a wonderful mother and manager of four active children. She was a mother who assured her children that they could do anything they aspired to, and they did. Bette loved to travel, and she and Roy traveled extensively. In 2000, they retired to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas. Bette loved retirement and enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren, gardening, neighborhood social life and volunteering in Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Bert Barlow; her siblings, Marie Lewis of Texarkana and Billie Hopper of Abilene; and her daughter, Margaret Sheffield Lutherer of Lubbock. She is survived by her spouse, Roy S. Sheffield, Austin; three children, Jane Sheffield Lowery (Joseph) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Roy S. Sheffield, Jr. (Sheri) of Portland, Oregon; Brian Barlow Sheffield (Leesa) of Austin; and son in law, Dr. Lorenz Lutherer of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ten grandchildren survive Bette: Christopher Barlow Byrd (Aimee) of Phoenix, Arizona; Lauren Lowery Venancio (Diego) of Dallas; Margaret Lowery Marshall (Patrick) of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts; Brian Nathan Allen (Kelly) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Benjamin Bradley Simon (Andreia) of Denver, Colorado; Scott Simon of Lubbock, David Sheffield (Genevieve) of Portland, Oregon; John Sheffield of Berkeley, California; Madison M. Schellinck (Martin) of Alamo, California; and Sheridan G. McDowell of Dallas. Bette was the proud great-grandmother of nine: Barlow Byrd of Phoenix, Arizona; Isabella, Sophia and Dylan Venancio of Dallas; Addison Jane Marshall of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts; Sara Elizabeth and Andrew Joseph Allen of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Edie Simon of Lubbock; and Henry Sheffield of Portland, Oregon. Our family would also wish to profoundly thank the entire staff of Park Manor Assisted Living, Austin, and the St. Gabriel's Hospice, who helped make Mother's last days peaceful. She enjoyed a meaningful life, full of comfort and joy, with Roy at Park Manor for the last several years. We would like to especially thank Gail and Dennis, her two loving nurses. A Memorial Service honoring Bette's life will be announced in the coming weeks. The family requests that any memorial remembrances be made in Bette's name to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-greater-texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019