Slaton- 63 passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Betty was born October 22, 1956 to James Wright and Betty Abare. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Bill Childers; daughter, LaDonna (Jeff) Whitehead; four sons, Fred (Theresa) Galbraith, Sean (Courtney) Galbraith, Steven (Clint) Childers, and Wesley (Lisa) Childers; two sisters, Kathy. Hawley and Eula Simmerman-Dundee; two brothers, Jim Oldham and James (Theresa) Wright; fourteen grandchildren, one grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Memorial Service will be held.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.