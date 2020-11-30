1/1
Betty Ann Touchstone
1942 - 2020
Houston- Betty Ann Touchstone, 78, of Houston, Texas and formerly of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00PM in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. T.C. Broom officiating. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home. There will be no family visitation and viewing will be done on a come and go basis. Face masks will be required. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt.

Betty Ann Touchstone was born to Lula and Theo Wood on April 10, 1942 in Guymon, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of seven children, and later attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Betty Ann and Truman shared 43 wonderful years of marriage and traveled the world together. Family was the most important part of her life, especially as a loving Gran to many. Betty Ann lit up the room with her bright smile and joyful laugh. She had a heart full of kindness, enjoying memories with close friends that felt like family. She loved shopping and all things that sparkle.

This holiday season, we are grateful that she's no longer in Pain and shining her light from above.

Betty Ann is survived by her husband, Truman Touchstone, sister, Aline Couch, son, Blake (Jeni) West, daughter, Beth (Scott) Miles, and grandchildren, Brooke and Nick Gunzelman, son, Kyle Touchstone and grandchildren, Tanner (Kelly) Touchstone, Ty (Danielle) Touchstone, Trey (Katie) Touchstone, son, Tobin (Caroline) Touchstone and grandchildren, Ret, Sam, Sara, Tobin Jr., and Florence Touchstone, son, Todd Touchstone and grandchild Tara (Corey) Bennett, daughter, Tricia (Scott) Campbell and grandchildren Connor (Bridget) Campbell and Cliff Campbell along with 7 great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flower arrangements, please make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://secure.pancan.org or to Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1616 Sunset Circle, Dimmitt, Texas 79109.

The family requests those attending the services and for those that are unable to attend to wear something colorful on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in memory of Betty.

Please sign the online guestbook at colonialfuneralhome.org



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Colonial Funeral Home
809 Butler Blvd
Dimmitt, TX 79027
(806) 647-4444
