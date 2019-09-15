|
|
Pensacola- Betty Ann (Smith) Wessels, 90, of Ovalo, TX passed peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 while living with her son Jacques Fusilier and his wife Linda in Pensacola, FL.
Betty was born February 1, 1929 in Littlefield, TX to Enloe and Ann Smith she graduated high school and entered Pepperdine College in Los Angeles, CA in 1946. After obtaining a BS degree Betty began her first teaching job with the LA City School system in 1949. She married Rawleigh Richard Fusilier, a Los Angeles city policeman, in 1950 and they purchased a home in North Hollywood, CA. In 1972, after retiring from teaching, Betty and Richard purchased a ranch near Bradshaw, TX. In the late 70's Betty divorced and in 1983 married a local rancher from Winters, TX - Clarence Wessels. Betty and Clarence stayed together until his passing in 2014.
Betty is also preceded in death by her older siblings; brother, John D. Smith of Sudan; sister, Lovelle Zoth of Buffalo Gap and brother, Billy Smith of Littlefield. In 2013, Betty lost her only daughter, Loni Orbison.
Betty is survived by her son, plus five grandchildren, Tyler Orbison of Dallas, TX, Zachary Fusilier (Angie) of Keller, TX, Brandon Fusilier (Melanie) of Flower Mound, TX, Kristin Fusilier of Denver, CO, and Cameron Fusilier (Natalie) of Keller, TX; as well as six great-grandchildren, from Zach and Angie include, Easton, Emery and Lochlan, from Brandon and Melanie include, Ryleigh, Reagan, and Cole.
Betty will always be remembered for being an educated Texas lady who staunchly believed in conservative values.
Graveside Service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Buffalo Gap Cemetery with Kerry Jones officiating. A reception will be held after the graveside service at the Buffalo Gap Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Able, Website: www.camp-able.org for online donations, or P.O. Box 695, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019