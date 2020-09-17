Lubbock- Betty Brasell, 84, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on September 13, 2020. She was born in Wellington, Texas on May 10, 1936 to Leonard and Vada Karnes. She attended Wellington High School where she was a member of the 1952 and 1953 District Champion Skyrockette basketball team. She was also the salutatorian of her graduating class. She then graduated with honors from Hardin-Simmons University with a degree in Religious Education. On August 31, 1957, she married Wayne Brasell in Wellington, Texas and they recently celebrated 63 years together. Betty worked for St. Paul Insurance Company as an insurance underwriter. She later worked and retired from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She served as an officer for the Insurance Women of Lubbock several times. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing where they held many local and state offices including Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancing Presidents. They also enjoyed traveling across North America in their RV once they both retired. She also loved quilting, cooking and growing flowers in her backyard. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Lea Ann McGee and husband, Mac of Temple, Texas, Tresa Brasell of Fort Worth, Texas and Katrina Putman and husband, Mike of Bulverde, Texas. She was "Grandmother" to ten grandchildren: Whitney Archer, and husband, Daniel of Gainesville, Virginia, Jared Putman of San Antonio, Texas, Taylor Altomore and husband, Jared of Coraopolos, Pennsylvania, Summer Rollison and husband, Cody of San Antonio, Texas, Luke Putman of Huntsville, Texas, Cody Putman of Alpine, Texas, Mike McGee and wife, Rachel of Temple, Texas, Nick McGee and wife, Donna of San Diego, California, Brandi McGee of Dayton, Tennessee and Lorin LeBlanc and husband, Chris of Belton, Texas. She was called "G. G." by 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Elaine Corbin and husband, Randy of Menard, Texas. Betty was preceded in death by both of her parents, one sister, Linda Tutt and one brother, Bill Karnes. The family suggests donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at 888-557-7177 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090--8018 accompanied by a donation form located on their website www.lls.org
or directly on the website. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Pardue officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Friday, September 18. 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com