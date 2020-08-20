Plano- Betty was born in Lubbock, Texas to SB and Edwina Cruse Haynes. She passed away in Plano. She spent her early years in Lubbock. Betty graduated from Lubock High School, The Hockaday School - JC. And received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Texas Tech University. During her university years, she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. And for many years she held many leadership positions in the Plano / Richardson alumni group.



The family would like to thank the Angels at Amity Hospice (Stacy, Kevin, Cheryl) and her caregivers for their loving and respectful care (Shawanda, AB, Matreka, Susan).



Preceded in death by her parents and husband of 46 years Charles.



Survived by son James Dollins of Plano, Daughter Julia Mihalopoulos and husband Frank of Richardson, and the loves of her life; her grandchildren, Grant & Corinne, cousin Margie Rodriguez, and many nieces and nephews.



We love you Mimi!



Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2pm at Plano Mutual Cemetery, Plano, Texas.



