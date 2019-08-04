|
Lubbock- Betty Florence Criswell was born on June 28, 1937 to John Claude and Dorine Estes Criswell in Brownfield Texas. She was the second of four children born to her parents. Betty passed from this life on August 1, 2019 at the age of 82 years of age in Lubbock, TX where she had lived since 2003.
Betty Attended School in Brownfield, TX and graduated in 1955. She attended McMurry University and earned a Bachelors degree in elementary Education. She first began teaching second grade in Tahoka, TX. She continued her love of teaching children in Willcox, AZ, Hayden, AZ, and Monahans, TX. She earned a Master's Degree from University of Arizona.
She worshiped at St Lukes Methodist Church where she volunteered in the Family Promises ministry, and the church clothes closet ministry. She was an avid reader and volunteered at Friends of the Library. She loved vacationing especially in Ruidoso, NM. She was an active member of Texas Retired Teachers Association, and was an avid painter and loved art work.
Betty was pre-deceased by her parents Johnny and Dorine Criswell of Denver City Texas and brother Doyle Criswell of Lubbock Texas. She is survived by her two sons Rance Rogers of Sonoma, CA, Randal Rogers of Lubbock, TX, one grandson Colton Rogers of Lubbock, TX, and one granddaughter Melissa Schoeph of Lubbock, TX, Her Sister and husband Jeanie and E. V. Murphy of Lubbock Texas and brother and wife Don and Joan Criswell of Royse City Texas, and had multiple Nieces and nephews
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019