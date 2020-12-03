1/1
Betty G. Arnold
1946 - 2020
Lubbock- Betty Griffin Arnold left our world and entered Heaven on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. on December 5, 2020 at St. Lukes United Methodist Church. Face coverings are required. Betty was born on April 23, 1946 to Hersel and Marjorie Griffin in Lubbock, Texas. She married Charles Edwin "Eddy" Arnold, Jr. January 10, 1969. To this union they had two children. Eddy preceded her in death in 2004. Betty worked for United Supermarket for 25 years, 20 years as the floral department manager and 5 years as a checker. She enjoyed her work, she loved visiting with customers and using her talent creating arrangements for all to enjoy. Her favorite time was with family, especially her children and grands. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eddy and her brother Jerry. She is survived by her son; Charlie, daughter; Lisa, granddaughter Ashley and great-granddaughter Alyssa. She is also survived by her sister Billie (Jerry) Meeks of Lamesa, brother Jimmy (Elizabeth) Griffin of Arlington, nephews Alan and Craig Griffin and their families, and mother-in-law Midge Arnold.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
