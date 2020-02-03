|
Wolfforth- Betty Gailyn Reeves passed away on February 1, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, February 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 74 years at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Betty Gailyn Reeves was born on September 17, 1945, to Perry and Alma McMillan in Tahoka, TX. Betty married Charles Mack Reeves on May 17, 1973, in Wolfforth. She devoted her life to her family and children. Being a farmer's wife, you would find her working and driving the tractor on the farm. Betty was very supportive of her children's activities, being involved with the Little Dribblers organization, and serving as Brownie leader, and Cub Scout den mother. She was also active in her church teaching Sunday school, Girls in Action and Vacation Bible school. To say that Betty loved sports is an understatement. She was an avid sports fan. She always had the TV on a sports channel, and everyone knew to leave her alone when she was watching the Dan Patrick show! Betty enjoyed fellowship with her Wednesday coffee group and was an active member of the Wolfforth Caregivers, participating in Bible study and charity events.
Survivors include her husband, Mack Reeves; three daughters, Ranae (Jim) Mills, Sherri (Jackie) Graham, Sharla (Adam) Champagne; son, Troy (Theresa) Swinson; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Helen) McMillan; and sister, Mary Ruth Cowling and a brother-in-law, Carroll Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jaunice Richards; and a grandson, Justin Laseman.
A special thank you to Hospice of the South Plains and to the team at Callendar House Highland for their love and support during this journey.
The family of Betty Gailyn Reeves has designated the Wolfforth Caregivers, Inc., P.O. Box 544, Wolfforth, Texas 79382, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020