Bloomsburg, PA- Betty J. Davila, age 54, of Bloomsburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a resident of her home in Bloomsburg for six years and was formerly of Lubbock.
She was born on Sunday, September 19, 1965 in Slaton, a daughter of the late Felipe and Margarita (DeLaO) Davila. Throughout her younger years, Betty attended the Slaton High School in Slaton.
Survivors include her four children, Jerica Jo Caballero of Bloomsburg; Raegan Caballero of Bloomsburg; Gabriel Caballero of Lubbock; Michael Trevino of Bloomsburg, two grandchildren, Kylie Diaz, and Abraham Diaz; twelve siblings, Connie Faz of San Antonio, Felipe Davila of Fresno, CA, Robert Davila of Lubbock, Ermelinda Scroggins of Atoka, OK, Diane Abney of Tularosa, NM, Josie Jackson of Slaton, Alicia Cisneros of Slaton, Jerry Davila of Lubbock, Lora Rodriguez of Slaton, Irene Davila of Poughkeepsie, NY, Dolores Davila of Lubbock, and Joe Davila of Bloomsburg.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth St., Bloomsburg is honored to be serving the Davila family.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Betty's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019