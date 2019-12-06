|
|
Lubbock- 78, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Broadway Church of Christ and Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Born on March 15, 1941 in Cameron, TX to Lonzo, Jr. and Jessie Colbert. She attended school in Cameron, Wichita Falls and Littlefield, graduating from Littlefield H.S. After graduation Betty was hired at Paymaster (later became Anderson Clayton) where she worked for 30+ years. She later worked for many years as the office manage at Martin Resources, where she celebrated her retirement. Betty leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, James "Pistol" of 60 years; her children, Minnie Freeman, Nyoka Freeman, Veronica Freeman; grandchildren, Monica (Baron) Fields, Brandon (Charlita) Freeman, Candice Freeman, and Xavier (Ashley) Moses; a host of the relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019