Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Broadway Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Broadway Church of Christ
Interment
Following Services
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Freeman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Freeman Obituary
Lubbock- 78, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Broadway Church of Christ and Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Born on March 15, 1941 in Cameron, TX to Lonzo, Jr. and Jessie Colbert. She attended school in Cameron, Wichita Falls and Littlefield, graduating from Littlefield H.S. After graduation Betty was hired at Paymaster (later became Anderson Clayton) where she worked for 30+ years. She later worked for many years as the office manage at Martin Resources, where she celebrated her retirement. Betty leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, James "Pistol" of 60 years; her children, Minnie Freeman, Nyoka Freeman, Veronica Freeman; grandchildren, Monica (Baron) Fields, Brandon (Charlita) Freeman, Candice Freeman, and Xavier (Ashley) Moses; a host of the relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -