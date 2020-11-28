Portales, N.M.- Services for Betty J. Pool of Portales will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Portales. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.



Mrs Pool was born July 24, 1933 in Haskell, TX and died Nov. 23, 2020 in Clovis, NM.



Survivors, two sons, Larrry Pool of Burleson, TX and Don Pool of Clovis, NM; and two daughters, Laquitha Crozier of Lubbock and Ronda Dalley of Clovis, NM.



