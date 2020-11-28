1/
Betty J. Pool
1933 - 2020
Portales, N.M.- Services for Betty J. Pool of Portales will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Portales. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.

Mrs Pool was born July 24, 1933 in Haskell, TX and died Nov. 23, 2020 in Clovis, NM.

Survivors, two sons, Larrry Pool of Burleson, TX and Don Pool of Clovis, NM; and two daughters, Laquitha Crozier of Lubbock and Ronda Dalley of Clovis, NM.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
