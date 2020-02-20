|
Lubbock- Graveside services for Betty Jean Muncy Gordon, 90, will be Monday, February 24th, 10:00 a.m., at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Mrs. Gordon passed away Friday, February 14th, at Will-O-Bell Nursing Home, Bartlett, Texas, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Betty Jean Muncy was born October 16, 1929, in Floyd County, Texas, to Robert and Allie Mae (Crawford) Muncy. She was a graduate of Floydada High School and West Texas State University, Canyon, Texas. She married the late Clyde Lynn Gordon on November 23, 1952. After several stops across northwest Texas, they finally settled in Lubbock where they resided until 2007 when they relocated to the central Texas community of Salado. Betty and Clyde were married 55 years until Clyde's passing, December 6, 2007. Betty was a homemaker and loving mother and also worked with Clyde in farm/ranch sales and the rural appraisal industry. She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, crossword puzzles, sewing and crocheting/knitting. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Lubbock, Texas. Betty was also an active volunteer with Covenant Healthcare Auxiliary (formerly Lubbock Methodist Hospital) where she worked in the hospital gift shop for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, her father and mother, Robert and Allie Mae Muncy, and a brother, Norman Muncy. She is survived by her son, Britt Gordon and wife Kelly Gordon, both of Gail, and two granddaughters, Kinsey Gordon of Lubbock and Kate Gordon of Stephenville. Betty is also survived by her sister-in-law, Edith Muncy of Floydada, Texas, two nieces, Penny Muncy Giesecke and husband, Mike, of Floydada, Pamela Muncy Jones and husband, Russ, of Aledo, Texas, a great nice, Caitlin Jones, of Ft. Worth. The family suggests memorials be made to Will-O-Bell Nursing Home of Bartlett, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020