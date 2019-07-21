Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Betty Jean Winder


1937 - 2019
Betty Jean Winder Obituary
Lubbock- Betty Jean Winder, entered rest on July 18, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on July 12, 1937 to Wilburn and Gracie House in Mountain Pine, Arkansas.

Betty published the Country Gospel Newsletter, owned by Jeberechiah publishing company.

Everyone who knew Betty, knew her love for Christ. She loved going to church and attended First Assembly of God.

She was the last of eleven brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Kenneth Ramsey, Charlton Winder; daughter, Zia Winder; grandsons, Jacob, Garrett, and Rayce; granddaughter, Jacy.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.

Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

The family extends their appreciation to Hospice of Lubbock for the care they provided.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
