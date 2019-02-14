|
|
Kingwood- Betty Jo Brewster, 94, formerly of Ransom Canyon, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Betty was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on March 3, 1924 to Robert Smith and "Bettie" Green Smith. She graduated from Weslaco High School in 1942 and received an undergraduate degree in Business from the University of Texas and a Master of Education from Texas Tech University. She was a certified teacher, a Professional Counselor, and a Registered Professional Educational Diagnostician.
Betty was married to James P. Brewster on July 20, 1950, in Edcouch Elsa, Texas. They moved to Lubbock in 1957. Betty worked for Lubbock ISD for many years and retired in 1991. She was a member of numerous educator organizations. Betty had a passion for teaching children, sewing, volunteering at her church, traveling with her husband and family, and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Brewster; her parents, and six siblings. She is survived by her children; Joy Bayley and husband Bruce of Houston, TX, Jim Brewster and wife Susan of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Jill Westfall and husband Erik, Erin Reid and husband Jeff, Cher Bayley, Alex Brewster, Elyse Brewster; great-grandchildren: Landen Reid, Zoey Westfall, and Lincoln Westfall.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oakwood United Methodist Church in Lubbock.
Memorials may be made to the Oakwood United Methodist Church, 2215 58th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019