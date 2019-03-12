Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Morton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo (Massey) Gilliam


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo (Massey) Gilliam Obituary
Morton, Texas- Church Service for Betty Jo Gilliam, age 81, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Brother Clay Coursey of Lubbock, Texas and Brother Rush Coffman of Morton officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. Betty died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born January 1, 1938 in Clovis, New Mexico to Bennett Emerson and Opal (Heflin) Massey. She married

Francis "Wayne" Gilliam in Clovis on October 3, 1954.

Betty drove a school bus for 30 years and loved all the kids that rode her bus. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and her parents.

Betty is survived by her three sons, Michael Wayne Gilliam and his wife, Ila of Cross Plains, Texas, Marvin Tod Gilliam and his wife, Kimberly of Brownwood, Texas and Dub Allen Gilliam of Morton, Texas; her daughter, Radonna Kay Lambert and her husband, Larry of Tuscola, Texas; her sister, Priscilla Crook of Morton, Texas; her brother, Bennett Emerson Massey Jr. of New Deal, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cole Gilliam, Jeremy Gilliam, Brandon Gilliam, Lance Gilliam, Ky Gilliam, Tara Cole, Larrisa Lambert, Courtnie Robinson and Nick Lambert; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Odyssey Healthcare, 4601 - 66th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79414. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now