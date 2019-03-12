|
Morton, Texas- Church Service for Betty Jo Gilliam, age 81, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Brother Clay Coursey of Lubbock, Texas and Brother Rush Coffman of Morton officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. Betty died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born January 1, 1938 in Clovis, New Mexico to Bennett Emerson and Opal (Heflin) Massey. She married
Francis "Wayne" Gilliam in Clovis on October 3, 1954.
Betty drove a school bus for 30 years and loved all the kids that rode her bus. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne and her parents.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Michael Wayne Gilliam and his wife, Ila of Cross Plains, Texas, Marvin Tod Gilliam and his wife, Kimberly of Brownwood, Texas and Dub Allen Gilliam of Morton, Texas; her daughter, Radonna Kay Lambert and her husband, Larry of Tuscola, Texas; her sister, Priscilla Crook of Morton, Texas; her brother, Bennett Emerson Massey Jr. of New Deal, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cole Gilliam, Jeremy Gilliam, Brandon Gilliam, Lance Gilliam, Ky Gilliam, Tara Cole, Larrisa Lambert, Courtnie Robinson and Nick Lambert; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Odyssey Healthcare, 4601 - 66th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79414. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019