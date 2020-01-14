|
Littlefield- Littlefield - Betty Withrow, age 90, of Littlefield, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Crescent Park Church of Christ. Interment follows at Littlefield Memorial Park under the direction of the Hammons Funeral Home in Littlefield. Open visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-6:00PM at the funeral home.
Betty Jo (Lentz) Withrow of Littlefield passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Betty Jo was born in Lubbock, Texas on June 7, 1929 to the late Gilbert and (Noble) Lentz. At the age of 2, Betty Jo and her family moved to Littlefield. Upon graduation from school, she met and married JC Withrow in August of 1946. They made their home on a farm near Sudan, Texas where they raised a family together. They shared 76 years of marriage until JC passed away in 2017.
Those left to cherish Betty Jo's memory are: Cindy Price, Sherry Smith, Jackie Shirley, Jeffery Withrow, Jarod Withrow, and Karla McDaniel. One daughter proceeded her in death, Jodilee Maxwell. Betty Jo was also proceeded in death by a brother, Robert Noble Lentz - killed during WWII and buried in Italy; her sister June Armistead, her Father Gilbert Lentz, and her Mother Lola Lentz.
Betty Jo had 17 grandchildren and 28 greatgrandchildren. She was a member of Crescent Park Church of Christ. She loved her family, singing Christian hymns, and cooking, but most of all she loved the Lord.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020