|
|
Lubbock- Betty Jolene (Smith) Roy, 70, passed away on February 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Midland, Texas, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to her service from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Born in South Norfolk, VA on June 13, 1949, she was raised in that area until she moved to Carlsbad, NM where she completed high school. There she met her husband, John L. Roy, and they were married on June 18, 1967. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech until she stayed home to raise her family. Her family was her priority, and that was always seen in the activities she pursued in the home, schools, church, and community. Gardening was her passion, along with crafting, cooking and being "Gram." Her smile and joy were always contagious to others and showed her true love for the Lord. Her servant's heart was apparent in all that she did for both family and friends.
Hillside Christian Church of Lubbock was where she was a current member.
She is survived by her one daughter, Kristi L. Abbott, and husband Marcus W. Abbott, of Midland, TX; two granddaughters, Mackenzi Abbott and Madison Abbott; brothers Russell M. Smith, Jr and wife Bev of Krum, TX, Timothy S. Smith and wife Tracey of Monahans, TX; sister Melody R. Houchen and husband Gil of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law Zotyne Smith of Midland, TX; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John L. Roy, parents Russell M. Smith, Sr and Betty C. Long Smith, parents-in-law John L. & Max R. Roy, and her brother Jeffery D. Smith.
The family of Jolene S. Roy has designated the Hillside Church, 6202 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020