|
|
Lubbock- Betty Joyce Hurst passed on May 18th 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.
Joyce as she was known by her family and friends was born to Winnie Luella and Delmer "Bus" of Cottonwood, New Mexico, on January 18th, 1933. Joyce was married to Pete Hurst, well renowned Texas High School football coach who coached in the 70's at Lubbock Cooper. Joyce was a working mom and she was one of a handful of those women who boldly stepped into the work place in the early 60's and never looked back, as she worked her whole life as a secretary to High School Principals and Superintendent's in school systems all over New Mexico and Texas. She followed her husband Pete's coaching career, and he always found her a job wherever school he coached at.
Joyce was beautiful and elegant and extremely creative. As a mother she taught her daughter and granddaughters how to dress for success and modeled how to run a household as a working mom. She was an accomplished artist and won awards in Panhandle art shows for her art. In her retirement she was able to spend time producing wonderful pastels that will now grace the homes of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and in her retirement, Joyce flourished at Carillon Life Care where she was a fabulous friend to everyone and had some of the most fun in her life there.
Joyce's cherished son David Mark Hurst and beloved husband Elbert Lafayette (Pete) Hurst preceded her in death, along with two brothers and sister Billy Lewis Essex, Tommy Eugene Essex and Norma Lee Ragsdale. She leaves behind her daughter Pam Hurst Hoffmann with husband Alan Hoffmann of Dallas, Texas and their Daughter Alison Hoffmann Charley with husband Charles Charley and great grandson Rocco Charley. She also leaves her nieces Hillary Hurst Conatty and her husband Neil Connaty of Canada and niece Abby Hurst and daughter-in law Judy Hurst of Austin, Texas. And finally, she leaves her adored niece Karen Kaiser Swan and her family of Lubbock, Texas and nephew Glen Eric Kaiser and his family of Artesia, New Mexico along with sister in law Cheryl Essex of Las Cruses, New Mexico. Graveside service will be held in Clovis, NM on a future date. Memorials may be made to the Carillon Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020