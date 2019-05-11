Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Western Hills Community Church
8500 Chapin Road
Fort Worth, TX
Betty Lou Dean Obituary
Fort Worth- Betty Lou Dean, 84, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday at Western Hills Community Church, 8500 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76116. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.

Memorials: May be given to Western Hills Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas.

Betty was born near Idalou, Texas to Charles Louis Pitts and Oma Rae Briggs Pitts on June 6, 1934. She graduated from New Deal High School in New Deal, Texas. Betty married her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Dean on June 9, 1952. Together they raised three children in Fort Worth.

Betty was a devoted and nurturing housewife. She loved her three children, her three grandchildren, and her eight great-children a great deal. She was very compassionate, and always quick to help others in times of need. Betty also worked at the Southern Baptist Radio and Television Commission.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Dean; and son, Roger Dean.

Survivors: Son, Kenneth Dean and wife, Margaret; daughter, Judith Dean; grandson, Nathaniel Dean and wife, Cara and their children, Henry, Wesley, Allie and Charlie Dean; grandson, Nicholas Dean and wife, Brittany and their sons, Samuel and Elijah Dean; and grandson, Nolan Dean and wife, Jaclyn and their children, Arwen and Aidan Dean.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
