Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Jasper Baptist Church in Palestine
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Farris


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Farris Obituary
Palestine, Texas- Betty Lou Farris passed away on May 7, 2020 in Arlington Texas. Funeral Services for Betty Farris will be held on Friday May 15 at 12 pm at Jasper Baptist Church in Palestine Texas under the direction of Emmanuel Funeral Home of Palestine Texas. Burial will follow at Foster Cemetery in Palestine Texas.

Betty Lou Farris was born on January 19, 1935, the oldest of 12 children born to Willie James Wadley and Joanna Hall Wadley in Palestine TX. She attended school in Palestine TX and moved to Lubbock in 1955. She worked for over 40 years as a Domestic Engineer.

Ms. Betty is preceded in death by her father Willie James Wadley, her mother Joanna Hall Wadley, daughter Catherine Jack, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Ms. Betty leaves to cherish her memories children Larry Hicks, Janie Wilson (Garland), Ricky Farris (Janet), Eula Farris, Mary Ann Farris and Zandria Farris. 4 sister, 3 brothers, 15 Grandchildren April, Andrea, Annissa, Andrew Jr, Crystal, Larry Jr, Kizzie, Gaylon, Rodrick, Lynetta, Brittany, Stephanie, Tremaine, Zandria and Rodnequia, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends that loved her.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -