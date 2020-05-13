|
Palestine, Texas- Betty Lou Farris passed away on May 7, 2020 in Arlington Texas. Funeral Services for Betty Farris will be held on Friday May 15 at 12 pm at Jasper Baptist Church in Palestine Texas under the direction of Emmanuel Funeral Home of Palestine Texas. Burial will follow at Foster Cemetery in Palestine Texas.
Betty Lou Farris was born on January 19, 1935, the oldest of 12 children born to Willie James Wadley and Joanna Hall Wadley in Palestine TX. She attended school in Palestine TX and moved to Lubbock in 1955. She worked for over 40 years as a Domestic Engineer.
Ms. Betty is preceded in death by her father Willie James Wadley, her mother Joanna Hall Wadley, daughter Catherine Jack, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Ms. Betty leaves to cherish her memories children Larry Hicks, Janie Wilson (Garland), Ricky Farris (Janet), Eula Farris, Mary Ann Farris and Zandria Farris. 4 sister, 3 brothers, 15 Grandchildren April, Andrea, Annissa, Andrew Jr, Crystal, Larry Jr, Kizzie, Gaylon, Rodrick, Lynetta, Brittany, Stephanie, Tremaine, Zandria and Rodnequia, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends that loved her.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020