Lubbock- Betty Lou Moseley was born on October 23, 1934 and passed away on December 4, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on this evening, December 5, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 85 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Second Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Moseley; daughters, Nedra (David) Roberson, Rhonda (Terry) Cartrite, and Rheda K. Moseley; grandchildren, Ed David Roberson, Norris Lee (Deanna) Roberson, Crystal (Clay) Rudiger, and Brian Edward (Emily) McLarty; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman and Mattie Hagood; and a sister, Imogene Bevers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019