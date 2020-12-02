1/1
Betty Lou Stewart
1943 - 2020
Slaton- 77 passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Betty Lou was born on April 29, 1943, in Thorndale, TX to Luther and Annie Conner. She graduated from Thorndale High School. Betty leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Joe Stewart; three daughters, Michelle Davis-Mohammed (Mohammed), Paula Stewart, and Shelia Stewart; two sons, Michael Whaley (Rita) and Stevie Stewart (Romona); twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Englewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
