Slaton- 77 passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Betty Lou was born on April 29, 1943, in Thorndale, TX to Luther and Annie Conner. She graduated from Thorndale High School. Betty leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Joe Stewart; three daughters, Michelle Davis-Mohammed (Mohammed), Paula Stewart, and Shelia Stewart; two sons, Michael Whaley (Rita) and Stevie Stewart (Romona); twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.