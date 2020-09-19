1/1
Betty Mae (Williams) Strickland
1929 - 2020
Lubbock- Betty Mae Strickland, age 91, went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Novice, Texas on February 28, 1929. The viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00PM to 7:00PM with no formal visitation. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Betty attended Tarleton State University. She worked as an LVN at the hospital in Coleman, Texas. During her life, she also was employed at Sears Department Store and Doc's Liquor Store. At an early age, Betty became a Christian and attended the Baptist church regularly. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Charles and Lillian Williams; and a brother, Harold. Betty is survived by a son, Jimmy Dunlap and his wife Leigh Anne; a daughter, Janet Spain and her husband Monte; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Killian. Betty will always be remembered as saying "I love you and God bless you."

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalms 23:6.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
