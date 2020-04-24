Home

Betty (Hicks) Stephens


1935 - 2020
Betty (Hicks) Stephens Obituary
Lubbock- Betty Elwin Hicks Stephens of Lubbock Passed away April 22, 2020. Betty was an elementary school teacher for Lubbock ISD who touched many young lives before retirement. She was married to Bob Stephens who is remembered as a well known radio and TV weatherman in Lubbock. She attended Lorenzo high school and was a proud Red Raider and Texas Tech graduate. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her beloved parents Carson L. and Jewel Hicks. She leaves behind many that loved her including former students, friends and close cousins including Helen Ruth Frazey of Casa Grande, Arizona, Janda Steward of Basalt, Colorado and Beth Steward Martin of Comanche, Texas. Burial will be at Lorenzo Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
